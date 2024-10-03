'Chopped' program helps food entrepreneurs take next step

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — From plan to plate was the City Heights Community Development Corporation's goal it had in mind when it launched Chopped, an eight-week program aimed at helping local aspiring food entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.

"I think that every little bit of help for entrepreneurs is so important," says Michelle Ascencio, Economic Development Program Manager at City Heights CDC. "Not only are we showing them during the eight week cohort, but we're connecting them to marketing resources and legal resources. That way they are really set up for success and to sustain their business."

Those running the program say being an entrepreneur can be overwhelming. Meanwhile, those taking part in it agree.

"I think I could feel very lonely, like being an entrepreneur and like doing your own business," says Shannon English, local owner of The Delicate Squash.

English branched out on her own business path. She works around the clock; from the pop-up events to partnerships, it never ends. That's why she ended up at Chopped: to surround herself with people with the same goal as her.

"It's great to be around other students, around other culinary entrepreneurs, to see what they're doing and get an inspiration," says English.

Gaining knowledge from the program and knowing they're not alone in the industry are the benefits of it, according to those who participated.

"Nobody gives you a blueprint for like how to do this," says English. "I just felt far less alone in it and realizing there's just like a much broader community than I had realized of people trying to do exactly what I'm doing but in different expressions."