China Max reopens after recovering from fire five years ago

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A local restaurant is rising up from the ashes after a fire destroyed its building five years ago.

China Max served customers Saturday and with a fresh start comes new management, too. The new managers said they're excited but also, anticipate that they have big shoes to fill.

A roaring fire destroyed China Max and cost millions of dollars. Five years later, We Follow Through with a different story.

Saturday, a crowd of people gathered outside the restaurant while inside, people are gobbling up the dumplings, noodles, and other menu items.

"It's very good, it's very different, but in a good way," said Nelson Nguyen. He grew up coming to the original China Max, and gives compliments to the chef on his positive experience.

"Everyone agree that the noodles were exemplary and totally worth waiting for," said Nguyen. "Yeah, the soup dumplings were top notch. Definitely up there with Din Tai Fung level."

Nguyen is one of the many customers at the restaurant's soft-opening.

Manager Eric Dong said there are several changes like how the previous owner had more of a dim sum Cantonese-style restaurant.

Now, Dong said it's more of a dumpling house.

"It is very hard because at its core, we are very different restaurant from the previous China Max, so hopefully through service, through our new menu, we can create a new generation of China Max goers," said Dong.

For customers like Nguyen, he's grateful to have another mom-and-pop staple back open in San Diego.

"Kind of nicer to go back to the sense of family-owned restaurants that are from the community and for the community," said Nguyen.