Chimney sweep explains tackling jobs in high heat

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Steven Carter’s climbing ladders to get to sweep chimneys for decades.

“I have been chimney sweeping for about 40 years,” Carter of Chimney Sweeping, Inc said. “We’re definitely aware of the heat.”

Years of experience have made him prepare for any heatwave.

“So, it can be a 110 out and I personally have about six jobs I’m supposed to do that day. And then I’ve got three or four other sweeps out that day and they’re sweeping chimneys,” Carter said. “Normally you would think some sweeps would be going on vacation we’re very busy in the summertime.”

Staying busy but eventually peeling off his black top hat and tails when it does get to hot.

“I’ve got so many chimneys or so many customers who will only get it done in the summertime. They don’t want to get it done in the fall. They don’t want to get it done in the wintertime because they’re using it,” Carter said.

Working in the higher temps becomes easier to manage with Carter’s experience.

“If we’re going to be doing for instance, extra work up top, if there’s any work that we need to do down below, we’re doing to do that first,” Carter said. “And then the last thing we’re going to do is handle whatever needs to be handled up top.”

Seeing as they go from the South Bay to inland north county and everywhere in between there.

“So there’s going to be some areas; for instance if we’re working in Ramona that’s going to a lot hotter than say if we are working in La Jolla down by the beach. We have to make sure we have plenty of water. We want plenty of electrolytes,” Carter said.

“If we’re in Ramona, we’re definitely taking breaks, we’re definitely taking care of ourselves and making sure we stay cooled down.”

But, even when their inside someone's home, it doesn't mean things are always cooler.

Remember it is a fireplace.

“I’m not sure that it actually is. Maybe if they’re running the air conditioning,” Carter said. “You’ve still got these poles. You’ve got these brushes. You’re working the poles up, you’re working the brushes through.”

10News was inside watching Carter’s associate Chris do the inside part of the job. At the end his left arm was covered in soot, and he was dripping in sweat.

“It’s work. What we want to do is get the chimney so that there’s nothing left in the chimney but the chimney,” Carter said.