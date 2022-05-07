Children's letters to Ukrainian refugees to be turned into NFTs for fundraising

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) – They're simple letters with a big message of kindness.

Jay Park's daughter, her classmates and later her whole school wrote letters to children in Ukraine amid the war.

"I was very surprised when I went to go pick her up the day before I left for Poland. She handed me a stack of cards, and I was really overcome with emotion," Jay Park, who brought letters to Ukrainian refugees, said.

While doing humanitarian work in Poland and Ukraine, Park hand-delivered the letters to children in the country.

"So, it was single mothers that were there, and when we gave them these cards, I gave them to the kids and gave them candy or whatever treats with them," he said. "I think the mothers were kind of unsure of what they were getting. And then some of them who spoke English started to read them. They would come up to us, and they were almost in tears."

But the joy these pieces of paper brought was just the beginning.

Park and others are trying to turn these cards into NFTs to help those refugees.

"What we want to do is offer these pieces, these cards, as digital pieces that people purchase or make donations for," Park said. "We'll use those funds for GEM, which is Global Empowerment Mission, as well as other charities that are out there."

There have been many acts of charity for those in Ukraine. These letters can send a bigger message other than the ones scribed on them.

"They can't return home because there's no home to return to," he said. So, this is really a marathon, and we have to think about long-term solutions about how to rebuild Ukraine and help these Ukrainian refugees long-term."

Park and the Other's Project can be found here.