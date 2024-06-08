Chief Scott Wahl officially sworn into role as new head of San Diego Police Department

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There wasn’t an empty seat at the San Diego Police Plaza in Kearny Mesa during the swearing-in ceremony for Chief Scott Wahl, the new head of the police department.

Everyone from Wahl’s family, friends, Mayor Todd Gloria, seemingly every high-ranking officer in SDPD and city officials were all here to see the mayor officially swear in the department’s new top cop.

Once he finished his swearing-in, Wahl's first words were, "Wow." He gave a passionate speech filled with thanks and praise for many and the department, even a few laughs and plenty of pops of applause.

“Thank you for your love and support over the years. Thank you for keeping me centered and grounded and, as police chief, I don’t think there’s any better gift that you could give me,” Wahl said.

The 26-year-veteran’s taking over former Chief David Nisleit, who officially retired Thursday.

Chief Wahl is the 36th chief in the department’s history.

“I have complete and total confidence that he’s going to be able to take the police department where we need it to go to best serve the residents of all of our city’s communities,” Gloria said.

Wahl told ABC 10News in a sit down back in April that his top priority is establishing trust and building relationships.

In his first moments, San Diego’s new chief mentioned officially taking over the department.

“I want to acknowledge that I realize that there are some out there that don’t feel that they get the same equal treatment under the law. I want you to know I hear you. I’m listening, and I am committed to working towards outcomes we can all be proud of,” Wahl said. “This department, moving forward, is going to value building trusting relationships; the same way we value operational success.”

The latest head of the department is getting a stamp of approval from a former chief.

“I will tell you without any hesitation that Chief Scott Wahl is an incredible leader to lead our great department at this time,” Shelley Zimmerman, Former SDPD Chief, said.

It’s a heartwarming moment in time for at least one former cop. But this one probably has some bias about Friday’s swearing, seeing as the former SDPD officer is Chief Walh’s father, Mike Wahl.

“Having been on the department for 36 years, it’s a tough hill to climb,” Mike Wahl said when asked about seeing his son ascend to the rank of Chief of Police. “Couldn’t be happier. You always want your kids to be happy and successful, and he’s got both.”



