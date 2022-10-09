Chicano Park Museum & Cultural Center Opens Doors To Public

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A decades’ long dream becoming reality on Saturday.

The Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center opened its doors with plenty of excitement and exhibits.

“We’re in the gallery of the of the exhibition pillars, stories of residence and self-determination. On one of the other side rooms will have an artist symposium of the artists who have painted in Chicano Park,” Josephine S. Talamantez, the Board Chair Chicano Park Museum & Cultural Center, said.

One of those artists is Mario Chacon.

For him, Chacon thinks the Museum will have many levels of impact for the community at large.

“It creates a legitimate validation of everything that this community is about. So, there will be a record of the history of this community, the art of this community,” Chacon said.

Talamantez said this Center is for everyone to learn and celebrate their stories and contributions to San Diego.

“A lot of the elders have been telling us our stories,” Talamantez said. “And we’re collecting all of those stories for our achieves. That history sets the tone for the next generation to be able to research what we’ve done in this city and the county.”

“We’re a part of this; we built this and not just this museum but this community; this region. And we’re not going anywhere,” Chacon said.

