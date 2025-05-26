Checking in with the San Diego spelling champ a year later

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) — Meet Ben Evans. A kid with a name that's easy to spell, which is a nice break from all the other words in his vocabulary.

Last year, he represented San Diego at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and now he's passing the baton.

“It's kind of in the running joke with my friends that anytime anyone doesn't know how to spell something they'll just come to me and ask it,”said Evans.

It's been about a year since Ben Evans spelled his way to the semifinals in near Washington D.C. Gaining the spot with the spelling of “epihippus.”

So we wanted to test his skills: We had him spell minuscule, evanescent, connoisseur, and supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. He got them all correct.

Evans’ dad also competed in spelling bees growing up and helped him prepare for 2024’s national competition. As this year’s bee candidate for San Diego, Duaa Ouznali, prepares for her trip to the East Coast, Evans has some advice.

“Just like take time to like just breathe and like enjoy like being there, and when you're up on the stage, don't stress about it, you'll probably do fine,” said Evans.

Preliminaries begin on May 27th, and the bee finals are on May 29th.

