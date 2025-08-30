Chase leads to officer-involved shooting along Interstate 15

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Escondido Police following a pursuit Friday, according to San Diego Police.

The incident began with a police chase from Escondido that ended in a crash late Friday afternoon on I-15 south at the 163.

Police have confirmed that shots were fired. It’s unclear at this time whether anyone was hit by gunfire, but one person was taken to the hospital following the crash.

All lanes of I-15 south were shut down due to the police activity, causing traffic to back up ahead of Labor Day weekend.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

