Charged SDSU frat member suing fraternity, SDSU & CSU after alleged skit left him burned

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One of the four San Diego State University fraternity members charged in connection with an alleged hazing skit is suing the fraternity, SDSU and California State University.

Lars Larsen is accusing the fraternity, school, and university system of negligence, hazing and dangerous condition of public property in his lawsuit.

In court documents obtained by ABC 10News, Larsen says that he was subjected to a series of hazing rituals, including a skit where a guitar was broken over his head as well as a skit where he was set on fire.

Prosecutors say over 16% of Larsen's body, mainly his legs, was burned during an alleged skit performed at a party at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity on February 17th, 2024.

The fraternity was also on probation by the university at the time the party was thrown, but it was unclear why.

When asked about the lawsuit, SDSU says it doesn't comment on active litigation and directed ABC 10News back to the statement released after the Feb. 2024 incident.

Upon receiving an anonymous call in February 2024 reporting an alleged hazing incident involving members of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, and after confirming details of the report, SDSU’s Dean of Students Office immediately placed the chapter on interim suspension.



As of March 25, 2025, the fraternity has been expelled. The university has taken additional actions, but because of student privacy laws, those actions cannot be disclosed.



As is standard procedure, whenever reported hazing violates the penal code, it is first referred for a police investigation. The San Diego State University Police department began their investigation, gathered evidence, and presented it to the District’s Attorney’s Office.



Following the completion of the police investigation, the university initiated a separate administrative investigation. This investigation addresses both individual student conduct and the conduct of the organization involved.



As this is an active administrative investigation, no additional details will be provided.



The university prioritizes the health and safety of our campus community and has high expectations for how all members of the university community, including students, behave in the interest of individual and community safety and wellbeing. San Diego State University

Larsen is one of four defendants who were arraigned back in January on charges that include recklessly causing a fire with great bodily injury, conspiracy to commit an act injurious to the public and violating the social host ordinance.

All four defendants — Caden Cooper, 22; Lucas Cowling, 20; Christopher Serrano, 20; and Lars Larsen, 19 — pleaded not guilty.

The defendants, who were active members of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, allegedly hosted a party at their fraternity house on Feb. 17 of last year, during which they planned to have one of the fraternity pledges set another on fire.

If convicted of all charges, the defendants face sentences ranging from probation to seven years and two months in state prison.

Prosecutors identified Cooper as the fraternity's president, Cowling as a member of the pledge board, and Serrano and Larsen as pledges. The alleged skit at the heart of the case involved Serrano setting Larsen on fire, authorities said.

All four defendants remain out of custody on their own recognizance, but must abide by release conditions that include no participation in fraternity parties or fraternity recruitment events.

According to the San Diego District Attorney’s office, Larsen will be back in court for the criminal charges on Oct. 7, 2025, for a preliminary exam readiness hearing.