Chair Nora Vargas to deliver State of San Diego County Address

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego County Chairwoman Nora Vargas will deliver the 2023 State of the County Address Wednesday evening.

On Jan. 10, Chairwoman Vargas was unanimously elected as Chairwoman of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. She will make history as being the first Latina, immigrant and woman of color to deliver the speech.

In her state of the county address, she will highlight some of the advances the county has made over the year and address issues affecting communities today. She will also present her plan that puts families first, healthier and stronger communities, enhance community infrastructure, and promote economic prosperity.

Vargas will also outline proposals that help the unsheltered, increase access to affordable housing, address the lack of access to childcare, and increase resources and services for those experiencing mental health crises.

The State of the County Address Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 6:00 p.m. on the ABC 10News Facebook page.