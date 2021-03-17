Celebrating Community: San Diego entrepreneur makes Forbes Next 1000 list

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A San Diego woman caught the attention of Forbes magazine by making it to a list that recognizes up-and-coming small business owners.

Forbes Next 1000 is a list that celebrates small business owners, taking notice of their impact. On its website, it's described as "the upstart entrepreneurs redefining the American Dream."

Jessie Medina, is the founder and CEO of Femx Quarters, an event venue and coworking space in Mission Hills.

"We hosts all kinds of events, from micro weddings to businesses workshops to women's circles," explains Medina.

Medina found out she had made the list in February, she says she was honored to be on the list as a millennial, a woman, and a Latina.

Medina was working as a marketing executive in the corporate world but she said she wanted more, so she founded FemX.

Since its founding, FemX Quarters has grown into a place where women can support and learn from each other. Medina hosts free monthly workshops for entrepreneurs or for those who want to get their foot in the door, teaching things like branding and social media basics.

To find out more about FemX quarters, click here.