Celebrating AAPI cultures, heritage and values at the Asian Pacific Cultural Festival

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Vietnam, Guam, and the Polynesian islands were some of the vast number of countries represented at the Asian Pacific Cultural Festival in San Diego, where heritage, culture, and values were celebrated.

From traditional South Korean dances and authentic items like Pakistani jewelry, hundreds at Balboa Park enjoyed the merging of cultures. Recent San Diego transplant Will Wang is experiencing the festival for the first time.

"I'm trying really just understand and connect with the Asian community here in San Diego," said Wang. "I'm pretty new. I wanted to check out the performances, and everyone is doing such a great job."

Organizers hope people can take in all the cultures. The smells of Vietnam, the sounds of the Polynesian Islands, and the sights of San Diego bringing international themes to San Diego.

"San Diego comprises one of the largest Asian Pacific Islander communities," said organizer Cathlyn Choi. "And so we have a melting pot of so many different cultures and, through events like this, where we showcase different live cultural performances, ethnic cuisines, music, art, and community organizations all getting together in one place, I think it's a great way to celebrate our heritage and roots."

ABC 10News' own Melissa Mecija emceed, cultivating an environment of welcome and unity.

Houses in Balboa Park were the focus. House of Korea was showcased, highlighting its unique identity under the umbrella of community.

"We are able to gather together as one, so kind of being able to showcase amidst these amazing and beautiful cultures, I think that's really important," said Ellie Choi, who's a part of House of Korea.

Some recently joined the international cottages in Balboa Park like the House of Vietnam. Others, like the House of Pakistan, celebrating diversity in its San Diego home.

"The people are coming from all over the world for a bright future, and you can see, they're all are here," said Tasneenm Rehmani, the president of House of Pakistan. "They all have booths. We have a booth over here to promote our heritage and culture. It's very important to be united."

For people like Wang, he's hoping this event can bring people together.

"There's so much division in the world and there's so much dividing us that something like this that can bring us all together and help us understand each other more and promote dialogue, I think I'm all for that," said Wang.