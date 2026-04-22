CDCR: Convict escapes from San Diego halfway house

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A manhunt continued Wednesday for an inmate who escaped from a Barrio Logan halfway house.

Rudy Beltran, 50, allegedly walked away Tuesday from the Male Community Reentry Program center in the 2700 block of Boston Avenue after removing a GPS tracking device he is required to wear, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Beltran is 6-foot-1, weighs about 205 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. Around the time of his disappearance, he was wearing blue jeans and a blue short-sleeved shirt, officials said.

He was sentenced in San Diego County in September 2009 to 28 years in prison for carjacking, with enhancements for prior felony convictions, according to CDCR public affairs.

The reentry system allows eligible offenders to serve the conclusions of their sentences in a community-based center that assists them in successfully transitioning out of prison. The voluntary program links participants to rehabilitative services that provide help with employment, education, housing, family reunification, social support, substance-abuse disorders, and medical and mental-health care.

Anyone who might be able to help authorities track down Beltran was asked to call Special Agent Guillermo Lopez at 619-666-5523.

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