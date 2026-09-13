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CDC, County, to Team Up On Second Tijuana River Survey

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will begin a second assessment with the county this month to re-evaluate health impacts arising from Tijuana River pollution
CDC
David Goldman/AP
FILE - This Nov. 19, 2013 file photo shows a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo at the agency's federal headquarters in Atlanta. On Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, the CDC released new guidance stating that new mothers can breastfeed if they either have COVID-19 or suspect they have the virus. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
CDC
Posted

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will begin a second assessment with the county this month to re-evaluate health impacts arising from Tijuana River pollution.
According to the county, the new survey, conducted Sept. 17-19, will revisit conditions first documented in 2024 and gather updated information from a new sample of representative households.

County and CDC teams will again walk neighborhoods in the Tijuana River Valley to hear directly from residents, visiting randomly selected households Sept. 17 and Sept. 18 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The follow-up assessment is intended to help identify continued health concerns, changes since 2024, and additional support needed for families living with the impacts of sewage contamination.

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