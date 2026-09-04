CBP to open designated motorcycle entrance at San Ysidro Port of Entry

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A designated motorcycle entrance will be opened next week at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, which those traveling by motorcycle will be required to use during certain morning hours, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced today.

Starting Tuesday at 4 a.m., motorcycle riders entering the port will be required to use the new entrance, which will be located near Lane 15.

The entrance will operate Mondays through Fridays from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m.

According to CBP, the new entrance will ``improve traffic flow and

enhance operational efficiency for the traveling public.''

CBP's statement continued, ``This initiative supports CBP's ongoing commitment to enforcing legitimate travel and improve the overall processing experience for travelers entering the United States through the San Ysidro Port of Entry.''

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