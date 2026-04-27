CBP Officers seize over 3,000 pounds of methamphetamine at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Thursday that officers at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility seized over 3,000 pounds of methamphetamine from a trailer.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $4,924,960.

According to CBP, officers conducted a second inspection of a cargo trailer and the 31-year-old male Mexican citizen driver. Inside, officers found anomalies within the trailer's front wall, and a canine also alerted officers to that same area.

Officers found about 300 packages containing the crystal-like substance in clear plastic.

CBP says the original shipment had been listed as corrugated cardboard boxes.

"Our CBP officers at ports of entry are unwavering guardians," said Otay Mesa Port Director Rosa E. Hernandez. “Their diligence prevented illegal narcotics from entering our country, so our communities are kept safe from dangerous drugs."