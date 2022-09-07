CBP officers in Calexico, Andrade intercept 7 drug smuggling attempts worth $2.8 million

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in the Calexico and Andrade ports of entry stopped seven drug smuggling attempts worth an estimated street value of $2.8 million over the course of one week.

“Our officers found a significant number of narcotics within a short time period,” said Roque Caza, Port Director of the Calexico ports of entry. “This demonstrates the fierce dedication our officers have to uphold CBP’s mission in protecting our nation’s borders and keeping our

communities safe from these dangerous drugs.”

Between August 20 and August 27, CBP officers from both ports found 656 packages of methamphetamine and fentanyl hidden inside cars attempting to enter the United States, according to a CPB press release.

On seven separate occasions, CPB officers seized over 825 pounds of drugs after noticing vehicles that appeared to have been tampered with or had unusual travel patterns.

Below is a breakdown of each seizure:

August 20, 131.57 pounds of methamphetamine were discovered by CBP officers during a cursory inspection. Port’s imaging system and canine were also utilized.

August 23, 72.70 pounds of fentanyl pills were discovered by CBP officers during a cursory inspection and by using the port’s imaging system.

August 23, 155.20 pounds of methamphetamine were discovered by CBP officers utilizing the port’s imaging system and conducting canine enforcement screening.

August 27, 158.24 pounds of methamphetamine were discovered by CBP officers utilizing the port’s imaging system.

August 27, 211.59 pound of methamphetamine were discovered by CBP officers utilizing the port’s imaging system and canine enforcement unit.

August 27, 57.32 pounds of methamphetamine were discovered by CBP officers after canine alerted to vehicle in line. The port’s imaging system was also utilized.

August 27, 39.01 pounds of fentanyl were discovered by CBP officers utilizing the port’s imaging system and conducting canine enforcement screening.

The persons involved were turned over to the custody of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

