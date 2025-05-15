CBP officers catch man with birds in his boots at the border

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say a man tried to smuggle parrots in his boots when attempting to enter the U.S. from Mexico last month.

CBP says that incident was one of two suspected wildlife smuggling attempts within a week of each other.

The first happened on April 30 at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. CBP officers say they were conducting a routine inspection when they encountered a man applying for admission to the U.S. from Mexico. Officers sent him to a secondary inspection, where they patted him down.



That’s when they discovered six undeclared parrots hidden in the man’s boots.

Officers detained the man while they searched the rest of the SUV he was driving. They found six additional undeclared parrots in the front passenger seat, two of which were dead.

The second incident happened May 4 at the San Tsidro Port of Entry. Officers referred a man to a secondary inspection. Officers noticed a blanket moving in the trunk, so they removed the blanket to find two cages. One was full of 16 parakeets, while the other had three live chickens - all undeclared.

San Diego Director of Field Operations Sidney Aki says the smuggling of birds is extremely dangerous due to the variety of diseases that can “threaten native wildlife and U.S. agricultural industries, potentially causing widespread economic consequences.”

Officers detained both drivers for the suspected smuggling attempt. Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services are handling the investigation.

The birds were placed in a secure and safe area while veterinarians ensured they were not hosts for any diseases.