Man accused of smuggling 12 parakeets inside boots and car at border

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who allegedly tried to smuggle a dozen parakeets stuffed inside his boots and inside the seat of his car through the Otay Mesa Port of Entry is facing federal charges Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, among the 12 protected Orange Fronted Parakeets found during Tuesday afternoon's alleged smuggling attempt, at least two of the birds died, a third suffered a possible broken neck, and others appeared in poor health.

Prosecutors said Mexican citizen Lajud Libien, 54, was sent to secondary inspection just after 3 p.m. as he tried to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

A Border Patrol officer saw bulges around Libien's ankles and later discovered three birds wrapped in panty hose within each of his boots, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The birds were tied at their feet, which may have caused injuries to some of the parakeets, prosecutors said.

Other birds were allegedly heard crying inside Libien's impounded Jeep Grand Cherokee on Wednesday and upon dismantling the vehicle, six more parakeets -- also wrapped in panty hose and tied -- were found inside a seat cushion.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the animals should have been quarantined before entering the United States, a requirement aimed at preventing the transmission of diseases like avian flu. Libien faces charges of importation contrary to law.

"Smuggling at the border takes many forms, but the tragic impact on animals forced into such perilous conditions is deeply troubling," said San Diego U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon in a statement. "We are committed to holding accountable those who endanger wildlife and public health through these reckless and inhumane smuggling practices."

