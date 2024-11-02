CBP announces over 40 arrests in maritime smuggling attempts off SoCal coastline

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the arrests of over 40 people in attempted maritime smuggling events during a 24-hour period on the San Diego and Orange County coastlines.

The cases happened last Sunday into Monday, all along the Southern California coastline, stretching from Mission Bay to Newport Beach.

According to CBP, the first human smuggling incident was at Dana Landing in Mission Bay at around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Seven people were arrested, including four people being smuggled, the boat's captain and crew member.

The second case, according to the CBP release, was just hours later, up the coast in Newport Beach, where 16 people were arrested after witnesses reported seeing them running from a boat; 22 life jackets were found next to the vessel.

In the third incident, which occurred around 4 a.m. Monday, 15 people were arrested after agents saw a boat drop them off near Beacons Beach in Leucadia.

The San Diego Sector Border Patrol and Air and Marine Branch made the arrests.

“With the winter months approaching, these extremely dangerous smuggling routes may lead to injury or even fatal situations,” said Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel. “Our message has been consistent: do not place your life in the hands of smugglers who promise you safe passage, but only have money and their own interests in mind.”

“Smugglers consistently put migrants at risk, with disregard for their safety,” said Brandon J. Tucker, Director of Air and Marine Operations, San Diego Air and Marine Branch. “The ocean is one of the most dangerous routes to attempt illegal entry into the United States. Our agents are dedicated professionals who use advanced technology and teamwork to safeguard our coastal and maritime regions.”

CBP says all people arrested were taken to local border patrol stations for processing.