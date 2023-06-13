Caught on video: vandal targets South Park businesses

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Video shows a man suspected in a vandalism spree targeting businesses, shattering windows in South Park.

A mess of glass greeted Charlie Camacho on Saturday morning at Blacktree Barberia on Fern Street.

“You feel vulnerable,” he said.

Camacho has owned the barbershop for seven years.

Outside the business, a small but heavy bistro table was discovered broken in half. It's believed the vandal grabbed it and smashed a front window.

The likely culprit was caught on surveillance video.

Around 3:30 a.m., a man and woman are seen walking away from the barbershop. Soon after, the man is seen picking something up and heaving it at the window of Sombrero Mexican Food.

“It was a bit devastating to see,” said co-owner Carlos Gonzalez. “There was a rock and a lot of glass.”

Gonzalez and his mother have owned the restaurant for nearly 13 years.

“It hurts to see what we've put all our effort into vandalized for no reason … This is our pride and joy,” he said.

A few doors down, the window of a restaurant under construction was also broken.

Video captured that same man tussling with a construction sign before throwing it to the ground.

Soon after the vandalism incidents were discovered came an outpouring of support.

"Phone calls afterwards, neighboring businesses. Everybody wanted to help. Really lifted our spirits,” Gonzalez said.

In a span of a few minutes on Monday morning, an ABC 10News crew saw an employee from a business stop by before a nearby resident delivered some baked goods.

Another neighbor has previously offered to pay for the window.

“It’s amazing. It’s amazing. It shows there are good people. It’s a loving neighborhood,” Camacho said.

Camacho says the offer to replace the window came after he had already paid for a replacement window, out of pocket, for more than $800.

Anyone with information on the cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

