Caught on video: Thieves swarm, rob FedEx truck in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A Chula Vista homeowner was greeted by a surreal sight, as a group swarmed and robbed a FedEx truck in front of her home.

San Miguel Ranch, last Thursday evening. Moments before video caught a blue sedan stopping alongside a FedEx truck, Jane had gotten a delivery from a UPS truck.

“Noticed a FedEx truck was one house away. That’s what I had been waiting for all day, a big package,” said Jane, who asked us not to use her real name.

Jane went inside her home, but quickly, a commotion drew her out.

“There were 4 males, gloves, masks, gray hoodies, like an assembly line, emptying the FedEx truck,” said Jane.

The driver would later tell Jane that the thieves found him in the back of the truck.

“He said they held up something to his face that was metal and sharp, and he just put his hands up and stepped back,” said Jane.

As the robbers emptied the truck, Jane yelled from her porch, warning the robbers that police were on their way and ‘You’re on camera. Just FYI.’

“It made me angry, that this was happening right in front of my house, in my neighborhood,” said Jane.

Jane believes the thieves were startled by her yelling and began stuffing packages into the car. After they peeled out, she saw they had left behind several packages. According to the driver, they got away with between 5 and 8 packages.

One of those packages was that package she'd been waiting for, an electric scooter, a Christmas gift for her son.

After the car took off, Jane ran out and found out, the FedEx driver was unhurt.

"Shook up, but he was okay,” said Jane.

ABC 10News has learned the stunning robbery may not be an isolated case. Chula Vista Police say they're looking into whether its linked to similar cases in San Diego. ABC 10News reached out to SDPD and ware waiting to hear back.

Back in Chula Vista, Jane hopes some extra clues could help break the case.

“They picked the wrong neighborhood,” said Jane.

Her neighborhood includes the home of missing mother Maya Millete. Her husband has been charged with her murder.

"With all the hoopla that went around there, everybody put up cameras,” said Jane.

Jane says neighbors have turned over extensive video to investigators to help track down the robbers.

“What if next time, they hurt him, or someone else?” said Jane.

Jane says video shows the car was following the UPS truck, which had two people inside, and later pivoted to the FedEx truck, which had only one.

FedEx issued the following statement:

“The safety of our team members and the security of our customers’ shipments are top priorities. We have rigorous safety and security programs in place intended to ensure team members are safe and customer property is protected. We are cooperating fully with investigating authorities and taking appropriate steps to address this matter.”