Caught on video: thieves steal Halloween decorations in La Mesa yard

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — Surveillance video captured a group of thieves descending on a yard in La Mesa two days before Halloween, stealing spooky decorations.

For Steve Peron, the Halloween display he's spent a decade putting together just became a lot less scary.

“Just disappointment,” said Peron,

Surveillance cameras captured the reason. At about 3 a.m., four people in hoodies scrambled across the front yard of Peron's home along El Paso Street, grabbing Halloween decor.

One of the thieves, his face obscured, looks at the camera before he and his group toss the decorations into an already full truck bed and drive off.

“It's horrible. I don't know how they sleep at night,” said Peron.

The items snatched by the thieves include a Nightmare Before Christmas animatronics character, inflatables, and grave markers.

In all, the total value of the decor was about $1,000.

Around the same time of the theft, a similar, scary tale just down the block at Emily Perrine's house.

“We had a big skeleton in our hammock,” said Perrine.

Most of her display, some 20 pieces, disappeared in seconds. The thieves were seen taking off in a similar truck.

“My tree was filled with ghosts and pumpkins,” said Perrine.

The total loss, which included several large animatronics figures, was a frightful $1,500.

“It's gross. It's sad. Why? Halloween is just a few days away… I’m sure the neighborhood kids are upset. We like decorating for the neighborhood,” said Perrine.

Among those who got emotional are Perrine's children.

“My 12-year-old son was upset. He didn’t believe it… He doesn't want to pass out candy because there’s no decorations for people to see,” said Perrine.

But both Perrine and Peron vow the thieves won't be stealing their Halloween spirit.

“We'll still pass out candy. It will be fun. They will get over it, but it just sucks,” said Perrine.

In the video, it does appear the truck bed was filled with stolen decorations. Anyone with information on the thefts, can call Crime Stoppers or La Mesa Police at 619-667-1400.