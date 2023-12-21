Caught on video: thief steals Frenchie puppies from Paradise Hills yard

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Paradise Hills family is on the hunt for their French Bulldog puppies, after video shows a thief making off with two of them.

Chantal Santiago has been immersed in puppy love since the arrival of a litter of French Bulldogs more than three months ago.

But over the weekend, her house of Frenchies shrunk by half.

“It’s heartbreaking. I feel empty,” said Santiago.

“I think it’s mean, and it’s not right doing that,” said Santiago’s daughter Sofia, 10.

Sofia and the rest of the family were home Saturday morning, when a neighbor ran to their home off Deauville Street.

“Our neighbor came knocking at our door and said our dogs were loose, out,” said Santiago.

Santiago was able to get two of the dogs rounded up, while two others that got out remained on the loose.

The fate of two more puppies was revealed in surveillance video. It shows a man in a hoodie opening the gate into their yard. About 20 seconds later, he's seen leaving, carrying what appears to a dog. The gate is left partially open.

Santiago says additional video shows he was holding two of her Frenchie puppies, Sprinkles and Browniella.

“I started crying. I felt sad and angry,” said Sofia.

For Sofia, not knowing how they're doing is agonizing.

“I’m worried about how they feel,” said a tearful Sofia.

The two stolen puppies are valued at about $8,000.

"For us, it's not money. It’s the pets. They are family,” said Santiago.

But Santiago does worry the thief's motive could be money for the holidays or gifting them for the holiday. She is certain the theft was planned out.

After forcing the gate open, the thief lured the puppies with food. Trays of canned food were found in the yard.

Video also shows someone with similar description scoping out the home for a week. Santiago has filed a police report, and put photos of two puppies that got out on social media.

“I want them to come back for Christmas, would make my daughter’s Christmas. Just want them home,” said Santiago.

Anyone with information on the theft can call San Diego Police at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

If you've seen the two puppies that got out, you can email us at Tips@10news.com.