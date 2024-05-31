Caught on video: Thief grabs backpack with pricey anime trading cards in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — A drive-by thief was caught on surveillance video in El Cajon, stealing a backpack filled with pricey anime trading cards.

“I didn't think there would be anybody that bold,” said Jessy Gomez, the victim of the crime.

Each time Gomez watches the surveillance video, he becomes more frustrated. “Seeing my backpack leave with her makes me sad, more sad than mad,” said Gomez.

Several weeks ago, Gomez, a roofer, was working at a house on Swallow Drive.

“I was right on the peak of the roof, about 40 feet away,” said Gomez.

His work truck was parked nearby, with the driver-side window down, and door unlocked. About an hour into the job, a silver car is seen slowly driving past the truck.

The car parks, and a woman gets out and makes her way to the truck, where she opens the door. within moments, she exits with Gomez's backpack in hand.

It’s a backpack filled with a treasure trove of pricey trading cards, for the One Piece anime trading card game.

Gomez, who plays competitively, was planning on playing that day, and had a collector's edition deck in his truck.

He estimates the total value of the stolen cards to be between $3,000 and $5,000. Some individual cards were valued as high as $140.

“It’s something I’ve been collecting for awhile. It hurt that somebody who didn’t care about would just take it,” said Gomez.

The surveillance footage, which was shared with ABC 10News by Michelle Crook, captures the moment.

Surveillance video captures bold theft of anime trading cards in El Cajon

It appears the thief quickly learned the worth of the cards, according to Gomez's friend, who works at a card shop.

“Two women walked in and tried to sell the same deck. It was Tuesday when it happened to me, when it was stolen. Wednesday is when she went to go sell it,” said Gomez.

She left after learning the store didn't buy cards, he said.

Gomez hopes sharing his story and the surveillance video, will stop her from cashing in.

“To be that bold during the day … She’ll continue to do it,” said Gomez.

The thief also tried to use some credit cards in the backpack, but they were declined.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to call El Cajon Police at 619-579-3311.

