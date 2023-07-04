Caught on video: Talmadge neighbor stomps out flames sparked by fireworks

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Video shows a close call in Talmadge, as a neighbor came upon flames sparked by fireworks, before stomping out the fire.

John Royal says the stick from a wayward firework was right next to a small fire, he discovered past 11 p.m. Sunday, near a traffic circle on Adams Avenue.

“It fell with the actual rocket material, the body slowly smoldering, and caught this plastic on fire,” said Royal.

Video show Royal, who was on volunteer duty for the Talmadge Patrol, quickly stomping on the fire, before putting it out.

“It could have spread to the grass. Had this rocket fallen in another area, it could have bene much worse,” said Royal.

The fire was some 20 feet away from the roof of a home. It was about a block away from a canyon.

Those canyons and the brush they contain are causing worry across the county. Cal Fire captain Brent Pascua says when it comes to fireworks, the risk is high.

“There is big concern out there. We had all that beautiful grass from the winter rains. Well, it’s died off, it’s dried out, and it's ready to burn,” said Pascua.

Pascua says Cal Fire has extra staffing this holiday, with heat, winds and low humidity adding up to an elevated fire danger.

Each year, about 800 fires in the state are started by fireworks.

“Either tipped over or malfunctioned somehow. Definitely unplanned. and now you have a problem on your hands,” said Pascua.

Back in Talmadge, neighbors are grateful Sunday’s fire never became a big problem, thanks to the efforts of a Royal.

Video shows the fire had been smoldering for about 20 minutes before he discovered it.

“I have no doubt if it had fallen into a canyon, it would have found something to burn and started a fire,” said Royal.

Fireworks of any kind are illegal in San Diego County. If you're caught setting off fireworks, you could be face up to a year in jail or a $50,000 dollar fine.