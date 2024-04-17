Caught on video: man vandalizes Tesla in Kensington neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV). - Video recorded by a Tesla shows a vandal in action, a vandal who may be tied to a series of similar incidents.

Past 1 p.m. two Thursdays ago, along Marlborough Ave. in Kensington. Video shows a man in a red backpack, about to ruin the day of Edwin Solares, working inside his home.

“I heard this loud boom. I heard an alarm go off. I think to myself that this can't possibly be my car,” said Solares.

It was.

Moments earlier, video recorded by his Tesla Y, shows the man walking by, picking up a large slab of concrete or asphalt and slamming it through his rear passenger window, before jogging away.

Solares ran outside and stared in disbelief.

“My heart sank. I just got this car, and it’s already damaged,” said Solares. “I saw my window, smashed. One slab was on the door and other half was in the car.”

Turns out Solares is not alone.

A day earlier, off University Avenue in North Park, cameras caught a man with a red backpack tossing a rock through the window of another vehicle, before walking off. The car owner told ABC 10News it caused about $500 in damage.

After Solares posted his video on Nextdoor and other apps, several other car owners in the general area reported similar incidents involving a man fitting the same description, in the past few weeks.

Solares says he'll be paying out of pocket for his $600 repair bill, because it's below his insurance deductible.

“$600 is not chump change. It hurts,” said Solares.

His repair bill now taking a back seat to this.

“When an officer came to collect more evidence, they had mentioned he had busted a window with a toddler inside,” said Solares.

Solares says he was told that toddler wasn't hurt, but says it's time to put a stop to the vandalism.

“I'm worried someone is really going to get hurt,” said Solares.

ABC 10News reached out to San Diego Police for more information on the incidents and are waiting to hear back.