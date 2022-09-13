Caught on video: hit-and-run crash in Spring Valley injures motorcyclist

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) - Surveillance video shows the hit-and-run collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on a Spring Valley road, which left the motorcyclist with serious injuries.

"They just left me there for dead. I mean, who does that?” said Jay Espino, 30.

It's a question Espino of Spring Valley asks every time he watches the surveillance video.

“I still can't believe what happened,” said Espino.

Two Thursdays ago, Espino says he got on his motorcycle at home and made the short trip to a taco shop on Campo Road. Just after 8:30 p.m., he got his to-go order and prepared to leave.

Espino says he was at the parking lot exit with his helmet strapped on and motorcycle lights on. He says he looked twice and saw the road was clear.

Espino says he made a left through the median when a pickup with tinted windows was suddenly in front of him.

“Held my horn. I attempted to swerve left to avoid any collision, but by that time, it was already too late,” said Espino.

Video shows the truck smashing into his bike's front side after pulling out from a different parking lot.

“Knocked me off my bike. I did three rolls before I came to a complete stop,” said Espino.

Feeling intense pain, Espino couldn't move his head, but he heard the truck.

“He chose to pull up a little bit. I don’t know why, and then I heard his engine accelerate, and then he just left the scene,” said Espino.

Good Samaritans came to his aid before an ambulance took him to a hospital. Espino suffered a host of injuries, including a fractured collarbone and shoulder blade, bruised ribs and a lacerated liver.

He calls the actions of the driver involved crash heartless.

“Knowing that you left someone good for dead on the road. You left like nothing happened. Very cowardly what happened,” said Espino.

Espino is now sharing his story, appealing for tips, with the hope of helping track down the driver. He posted the video on social media, including the East County Emergency Updates Facebook page.

“He has to be held accountable for actions. He needs to take responsibility for what he did,” said Espino.

The truck is believed to be an older model tan pickup, possibly a Chevy Silverado. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

