Caught on video: hit-and-run crash at Shelltown intersection

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An outraged witness is hoping to help track down the identity of the mystery driver involved in a hit-and-run collision in Shelltown.

On Tuesday around 6 p.m. at the intersection of S 41st Street and Gamma Street, surveillance video shows a red SUV -- headed west on Gamma St. -- barely pause at a stop sign, before driving into the intersection and colliding with a minivan, which did not have a stop sign.

"I just heard a bang. My dog started barking," said Alex.

Alex was inside his home when he saw the aftermath on his surveillance cameras.

The red SUV quickly went into reverse and continued heading west.

"Definitely stepping on it, didn’t squeal tires but going fast," said Alex.

Alex ran out to attend to the two women in the minivan, a 50-year-old driver and her 45-year-old friend.

"They were just in shock," said Alex.

The women weren’t seriously injured. Other bystanders called police.

"It does make me mad. It hits home. I’ve been in a similar situation," said Alex.

"It's bad, the lack of consideration to not check on people he hit.

Alex calls the two women, forgiving.

"They are not hoping for criminal charges," said Alex.

But they are hoping to identify the driver for their insurance. The damage to the minivan is more than $3,000. Alex is now on a mission, posting on Facebook for tips in order to help the mystery driver.

"Could’ve been an actual worse injury, and he just would have gone home like nothing happened," said Alex.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2000.