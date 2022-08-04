Caught on video: good Samaritan jumps into Lindo Lake to rescue drowning woman

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - Cellphone video captured the harrowing moments, as a Lakeside man jumped into a lake into help a drowning woman.

Scot Wolfe, 56, who has a heart condition, was on his regular walk around Lindo Lake early Monday evening when he saw two women arguing. One of the women started to yell to herself.

“This woman was going in and out of traffic, almost hit by cars, so they called for her welfare,” said Wolfe.

Bystanders called 911. Wolfe says about seven deputies and five park rangers arrived, as the woman jumped into the lake.

“She stayed about 15 to 20 yards out,” said Wolfe.

Wolfe says for half an hour, the woman cursed and submerged in the thigh-deep water.

“She lays down, face down, and then she pops up screaming at police … about 5 to 10 seconds in between these pop-ups,” said Wolfe.

Deputies say the woman was intoxicated, refused to come to shore, and threatened to tip over the park's kayak if it came near her. Deputies requested a search and rescue boat and a crisis negotiation team when Wolfe realized the woman had been under for some 30 seconds.

Urged on by a bystander, Wolfe went in and reached the woman.

“First thing I yelled was, ‘She's unresponsive. She’s not breathing.’ I was praying in my head, ‘God help us save her. God help us save her,’” said Wolfe.

He started a chest compression, and began pulling her toward the shore, but got stuck in the mud.

That's when the first of several deputies met them and helped get her to shore, where CPR was performed.

After a few nervous minutes, the woman began breathing.

“So elated. My hair stood up on my arms,” said Wolfe. “Never be afraid to do what you’re supposed to do. I wasn't going to go home and think about her dying without me doing anything."

A Sheriff’s Department spokesperson issued the following statement regarding the incident:

“The female was extremely intoxicated and went swimming in Lindo Lake. Our deputies repeatedly tried to get her to swim and/or walk back to shore. Our deputies offered her bottled water, food, and a towel. Deputies were going to use a kayak to go in the water, but the woman said she was going to tip it over. Deputies requested a boat from the Sheriff's Search and Rescue team and also requested Sheriff's Crisis Negotiations Team. Deputies remained at the lake so they could continually watch the woman and continue to speak with her, as they waited for the additional resources.

After some time, the woman appeared to be in distress and remained underwater. Our deputies and a citizen entered the water, grabbed the woman and pulled her to shore. The woman did not have a pulse, so our deputies immediately performed life-saving measures and started CPR. Within a few minutes of performing CPR, the woman expelled water from her mouth and began breathing on her own. She was transported to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. We are very appreciative of the good Samaritan who assisted in these efforts, as well as the County Parks staff from Lindo Lake.”

