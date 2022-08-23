Caught on video: cyclist hurt in Point Loma hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Surveillance video shows the scary moment as a car collided with a bike at a Point Loma intersection, just before the car took off.

“I can't even believe I'm alive,” said Ed Maestas.

Last Thursday morning, the 63-year-old Ocean Beach resident was about a half hour into his regular ride — a few miles from wrapping up — as he headed west on Ladera Street, which has no bike lanes.

“I was coming down the hill on Ladera Street at 20 to 25 miles per hour,” said Maestas.

Moments later, at Cordova Street, a car was suddenly in front of him.

“He was coming up Ladera Street with no blinker on, and I'm coming down the hill, and I didn’t expect him to turn. Next thing I know, he turned right in front of me and hit me,” said Maestas.

Surveillance video showed his bike crashing into the side of the car at the intersection. You can see the car briefly stop before it leaves the area.

Maestas, who wasn't wearing a helmet, was knocked unconscious and came to in the ambulance.

“My head spinning, shoulder hurting, ribs hurting,” said Maestas.

Maestas suffered road rash and bruises across his body, along with bruised ribs and stitches in his arm, but remarkably, he suffered no broken bones.

For Maestas, it was a lesson learned.

“I survived, but next time, I will have a helmet from now on,” said Maestas.

Maestas says the video is hard to watch.

“I can't understand. Why did he drive off? It’s not even decent. I'm laying in the street, and you drive off?” said Maestas.

Maestas is now sharing his story in hopes of helping track down the driver.

“We need to catch him to let him understand that what he did was not right. He needs to be held accountable,” said Maestas.

The car, possibly a black Chrysler Sebring convertible, likely has damage on its right side.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

