Caught on video: customer behaving badly at El Cajon fast food restaurant

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Surveillance video captured a fast food customer behaving badly at an El Cajon Jack in the Box, as an angry customer jumped through the drive-thru window.

“It does't feel real,’ said Alex Herrera-Rios, 19.

Herrera-Rios watches the surveillance video, he does a double take.

“There's no way this happened to me,” said Herrera-Rios.

Last Friday night, just before midnight. Herrera-Rios was working as a cashier and fryer at the Jack in the Box on Chase Avenue.

“We were in the back, talking, after we just had a rush,” said Herrera-Rios.

Suddenly he heard some yelling at the drive-thru window.

Herrera-Rios showed us the surveillance video he submitted in a police report.

“We heard some guy open the window and start yelling, hitting his metal water bottle on the window … He was halfway through the window, yelling, ‘Ultimate Cheeseburger and large Coke!’” said Herrera-Rios.

Herrera-Rios told the man, he had to leave.

“That's when he got super mad, and that’s when he jumps in,” said Herrera-Rios.

After jumping through the window, the man is seen confronting Herrera-Rios and a co-worker.

“He said, ‘I want an Ultimate Cheeseburger, cussing me out,’” said Herrera-Rios.

Moments later, the man is seen lunging at Herrera-Rios.

“When I looked into his eyes, I just saw anger, open pupils,” said Herrera-Rios. “I had my hand out, and was pushed back to a wall.”

What happened next is blocked from view, but Herrera-Rios say at one point the man grabbed a fryer basket soaked in hot oil.

"Threatened to throw it at me. That’s when I got scared. Oh, he could really hurt me,” said Herrera-Rios.

The man didn't throw it, instead tossing some paper towels.

“He just goes into the the dining room. My co-worker said, ‘Don’t worry. We will give you an Ultimate Cheeseburger’ … Instead, we had the cops come get him,” said Herrera-Rios.

Herrera-Rios says the incident has left him, nervous and watchful when it comes to some customers.

“Majority of our customers are amazing people. It’s the minority. People are more aggressive. They're getting more confrontational, coming out of their car, saying ‘I'll beat you up.’ I’ve had people spit on me. I’ve had co-workers have guns pulled on them,” said Herrera-Rios.

For customers thinking of being unruly, he has this message.

“I'm just here to work … okay, get frustrated. Just don't assault us,” said Herrera-Rios.

ABC 10News reached out to El Cajon Police to see if the man was arrested, and what charges he may be facing, and are waiting to hear back.