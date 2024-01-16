Caught on video: Burglars go shopping inside Oak Park home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Investigators are on the hunt for burglars seen on surveillance video prowling through an Oak Park home in the middle of the day.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, video shows a man with a cap and sunglasses ringing the doorbell at Arthur Engen's family home along Krenning street.

Moments later, he and another man disappear around the side of the home. Engen believes the intruders pried open a back door and went in.

A dining room camera shows them moving through the kitchen area, before another camera records them in the living room. The men then walk out of camera range and into the bedroom hallway for about 15 minutes.

“Looking at the video, just in shock. I feel violated … It makes me angry,” said Engen.

The burglars then targeted two locked bedroom doors, likely using a screwdriver or some sort of tool and causing damage to the door.

In the video, the intruders emerge from the bedrooms with bags of items. In the kitchen, one of the men stuffs one more thing into a bag, before leaving.

“To have someone like that invade your space hard to describe. You just don't feel safe in broad daylight,” said Engen.

Engen says a laptop was stolen, but isn't sure about what else was in those bags. One of the bedrooms belonged to his mother, who recently passed away, and the family had not yet gone through her belongings.

“I'm concerned there could be valuable things and sentimental things taken,” said Engen.

Engen fears the burglars will be at it again, as it appears they aren't amateurs. They broke in soon after Engen's brother left the home, and right after that doorbell ring.

“That was last reassurance no one was home. It was bold doing it during the day. They’ve done it before,” said Engen.

One witness says the two men may have been driving an older model, silver SUV.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.