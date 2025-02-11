CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thieves target Bay Ho home under renovation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Jose Macedo and Robin Aylor returned to their home on Wednesday, Feb. 5, to find their garage ransacked and their belongings stripped away following a burglary that occurred while they were away. The couple was in the midst of renovations to create their dream retirement home when the thieves struck.

“It was painful to watch,” Macedo said, recalling his reaction upon seeing the aftermath of the break-in.

Surveillance footage captured around 2 a.m. shows two men prowling the side of the home, one of whom was wearing a reflective vest—a tactic that may have been employed to avoid suspicion as street repairs nearby were scheduled for that morning.

The thieves were seen leaving in one car, only to return later with two vehicles. By about 5 a.m., they were loading stolen items into their cars at a leisurely pace.

“Not in a rush, not nervous,” Aylor observed.

It's believed the thieves forced open the garage door, which was found ajar, as there was no damage to other doors or windows. The man with the reflective vest was holding what appeared to be a large drill. Among the items taken were expensive remodeling materials, including a tankless water heater, a power washer and various electrical equipment, with a total value estimated at around $10,000.

“We worked hard to save to remodel our retirement dream home,” Aylor says. “It's hard to think there are people who make a living destroying other people's dreams.”

The couple is now left to piece together what was taken, with both feeling a profound sense of loss.

“They were very calm, very methodical,” Aylor remarked on the thieves' approach.

The homeowners are hopeful that the surveillance videos will aid in the investigation and help catch the responsible individuals.

“They will just keep doing it again. It’s clear they have a system,” Aylor says.

A San Diego Police spokesperson says it’s too early to know if the burglary is linked to any other break-ins in the area.

If you have any information on the case, you’re asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2000 and Crime Stoppers at with any information are encouraged to contact the San Diego Police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.