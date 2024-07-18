Caught on camera: appliances dumped along Flynn Springs road

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - Frustration is mounting in a Flynn Springs neighborhood after surveillance cameras captured a man dumping appliances on a busy road.

“These are pure East County hillsides, a clean area. Neighbors take a lot of pride here,” said Ken Brassard.

Along Old Highway 80, nature’s beauty was tarnished by Ken Brassard and his wife happened upon on Saturday.

Surveillance cameras captured it all. Before noon on Saturday, a truck hauling a trailer is seen abruptly stopping on the side of the road. A man in a red shirt gets out of the passenger door and unloads a range and microwave onto the shoulder before driving off.

“It really ticked me off,” said Brassard.

While the microwave has since been picked up by someone, the range remains. Brassard has reported the dumping to the Sheriff's Department.

“It’s more than an irritant. It’s an insult, and I don't take insults too lightly,” said Brassard.

On the side of the truck is a logo and number for an appliance company. ABC 10News is not revealing that information, because deputies have not yet linked the company to the incident.

When ABC 10News called the company, nobody picked up. A voicemail message has not been returned.

Brassard says the dumping is the latest example of an ugly trend piling up along a several-mile stretch, especially in the past year. Each month, there have been several dumping incidents.

“It just makes it look trashy … We’ve had motorhomes, large boats, cars,” said Brassard.

Brassard brought ABC 10News to another dumpsite a half mile away, filled with wood furniture pieces, a couch set, a large wooden trunk, tires and bags of garbage.

For the first time in the series of dumpings, the suspect has been caught in the act by cameras.

Brassard hopes it will lead to penalties—or something else.

“I'd like the person to come back, fess up, meet me like a man and put it back on their trailer. I doubt it's going to happen,” said Brassard.

Brassard says EDCO, a private trash company which allows for a few large items a year, will be picking the range up next week.

County officials say dumping violations start at $100 and can climb to more than $50,000 for egregious violations

The County’s Request for Investigation Hotline is 858-694-2705.

