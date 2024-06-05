Cathedral Plaza reveals remodeled 225 apartment units for low-income seniors

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- More than 200 seniors living in downtown San Diego will get to see their newly remodeled apartments inside Cathedral Plaza Wednesday morning.

Cathedral Plaza has been owned for the past 50 years by the Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego.

Four years ago, Catholic Charities hired affordable housing developer, the RAHD Group, to remodel all 225 units inside Cathedral Plaza.

Each unit is occupied by a low-income senior at least 62 years old.

With a proper ribbon-cutting Wednesday morning, and with Mayor Todd Gloria and other community leaders in attendance, Catholic Charities and the RAHD Group officially revealed the new and improved units to its tenants.

Tim Walsh, partner at the RAHD Group, said Wednesday morning will feel like a scene out of HGTV.

"Our seniors literally built this community for us," Walsh said. "The very least we can do is make sure that at the sunset period in their life, after they've earned and provided for us, that we give them a safe and secure place for them to enjoy in their final sunset years."

Cathedral Plaza is 16-story building that was built in 1975. Walsh said as they were remodeling the units and bringing the entire building up to code, they found room to create a few extra units.

Overall, Cathedral Plaza is made up of studio and one-bedroom units, and the senior occupants will walk back into their homes to discover new flooring, walls, appliances, cabinets, electric, plumbing, and more.

Walsh said this was a $93 million affordable housing project, completely paid for by state tax credits and bonds.