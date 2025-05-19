Cathedral Catholic High students build homes for families in need across the border

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — A student-run club at Cathedral Catholic High School is making a significant impact on families living in poverty just 30 minutes away in Tijuana, Mexico.

"This family has three kids... mom and dad, but they've both been struggling severely at finding a job, and we're trying to help them out by giving them a stable foundation with this house," said JJ Li, vice president of the Building a Miracle Club.

The Building a Miracle Club works with a larger San Diego nonprofit of the same name to construct safe homes for families in need across the border.

"We spread it out over five weekends, where we continuously go down with the same group to start furnishing and building," Li said.

Since the club's founding in 2019, Cathedral Catholic students have successfully built four homes for families in Tijuana.

"It's just crazy to think how so close to us, like 30 minutes away, people are living completely different lives," said Daniela Bernitt, president of the Building a Miracle Club.

The process begins when the club receives a list of families from the parent organization. After learning about each family's specific needs, the students begin construction.

"I just remember how amazing it was to see what a difference this makes for so many people's lives and I was really excited to continue it here at Cathedral," Bernitt said.

Each home costs $1,700 to build, with an additional $400 needed for furnishings, according to Bernitt.

"It's just so rewarding to be able to give them something that they can call home and give it for their children and for their families and make them feel safe," Bernitt said.

The students have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help fund their next building project for a family in need.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.