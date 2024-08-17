Carry Forward 5K brings runners to Liberty Station to honor military

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A tradition since 2018, the Wounded Warrior Project's Carry Forward 5K continues to honor active military personnel and veterans.

This year, the event drew more than 1,700 participants, including partners, children, siblings, friends, and supporters of the military. It was the largest Carry Forward 5K since the event's inception.

Participants ran the course carrying American flags, weights, or even other individuals. Many volunteers also supported the event, including Army veteran and combat medic Dan Smee.

“To hang out with other veterans, they’re crazy. Carrying heavy bags, carrying other people—it’s a blast. It’s a really good time to be out here,” Smee said.

Smee served in the military for six years and joined the Wounded Warrior Project in 2009, during a challenging period in his life. After seeing a commercial about the organization's services, including long-term rehab care, physical and mental health support, and career counseling, he decided to get involved.

“They got me involved in different activities, support groups, retreats to help kind of get me back physically and mentally together,” Smee said.

Since joining the Wounded Warrior Project, Smee has participated in and volunteered at Carry Forward 5Ks across the country. Regardless of location, he says the support from runners, volunteers, and spectators is profoundly meaningful to him as a veteran.

“I was in San Diego, San Antonio, and Jacksonville, Florida. It’s the same everywhere—the support is off the charts,” Smee said.

