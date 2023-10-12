Carmel Valley mother stuck in Israel as flight cancellations continue

SAN DIEGO — On October 3rd, Kate Jolson embarked on a journey she has been looking forward to for two years.

""Finally we made it... Not the greatest of times, but," said Jolson.

What was meant to be a pilgrimage through Israel has left she and dozens more in her tour group with a church stuck in Jerusalem, after Hamas attacked the country a few days after they arrived.

"On Sunday it started to really become real. We heard sirens and we had to take cover, and on the other side of the hill we could hear screaming, and crying and freaking out," said Jolson.

The tour group is hoping to potentially take a bus out of the country as flights continue being canceled.

"The flights aren't really going out. Very few are so it's a tough situation to get out," said Jolson.

Back in San Diego, Jolson's husband, Stephen Burd, and their two children - Ages eight and six - are patiently waiting for her return.

"I'm really nervous about her and then we've got the two young kids and we don't really want to expose them to any of this, but I mean, they are hearing some phone calls and they want to know why everyone is talking about Israel and how mommy is doing," said Byrd.

Tears began to swell in his eyes for a brief moment as Byrd talked about being away from his wife.

"Between kids, and work and family... You know, trying to keep Kate safe and find a way out... You've got to keep sharp and focused," he said.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken delivered remarks on Thursday, stating in-part: