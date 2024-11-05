Carmel Valley mom holds special election for kids

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - In one Carmel Valley neighborhood, the ballot box and ballots are ready, ahead of a special election day for kids.

For Rachel Carnick and her daughter, Orly, Tuesday's big vote won't just be reserved for adults.

Carnick, a mom of three, decided to hold an election in her cul-de-sac on Vallery Court. All kids are welcome.

“They will be spread out so they can vote privately,” said Carnick.

They'll be voting on TV trays in four big races, including the race for President, along with some hotly contested propositions.

“Best food, best cookie, best school subject,” said Carnick. “I want to really engage kids. If it’s not fun, they're not going to participate.”

Among the first to cast a ballot will be 9-year-old Orly.

“It's our right to have it. I think that’s mostly what I've heard and mostly what I think is important ,” said Orly. “I want to have the opportunity about to learn who is the option, and decide for myself who is the best leader.”

“We have a lot of youth that are disenfranchised in the political system. Don’t believe it works for them. Don't understand it. Maybe feel like there voice isn’t important. This is a way to give them a voice,” said Carrick.

Carnick did something similar for the 2020 election, when about 40 kids turned out.

“There were kids talking, which was the biggest win for me, to other kids about their vote and why they voted that way,” said Carnick. “I'm hoping to accomplish engagement and civility between kids.”

As with any election, all eyes will be on the results, which will be posted in the cul-de-sac, sometime after 7:30 p.m. on election night.