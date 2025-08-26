Carmel Valley man sentenced to 9 months in jail, probation for flashing students

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Carmel Valley man who exposed himself to girls walking home from school through his neighborhood was sentenced Monday to nine months in jail, plus one year of probation.

Rene Cruz, 28, was arrested last fall on allegations that he exposed himself to multiple students from Solana Pacific Elementary School, Ashley Falls Elementary School, Carmel Valley Middle School and Torrey Pines High School, according to the San Diego City Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that while driving a vehicle, Cruz would pull up alongside victims, then expose himself through an open passenger-side door.

Cruz pleaded guilty to counts of indecent exposure and annoying or molesting a child.

A City Attorney's representative said Cruz will begin serving his custodial sentence in two weeks.

Along with jail, Cruz will have to register as a sex offender, will be monitored via GPS, must attend sex offender therapy, and is prohibited from being within 100 yards of all San Diego County, pre-K, elementary, middle, and high schools.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.