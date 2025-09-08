Carlsbad woman takes first place in women's Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) - Thousands of runners competed in the Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Sunday, with a San Diego County woman and San Bernardino County man winning their respective races.

Taylor Fineman of Carlsbad crossed the finish line first in the women's race, just nine months after giving birth to a baby. Her time was 1:26:23, ahead of Mandy Kompanowski of Naperville, Illinois, and Lauren Resoner of Tucson, Arizona.

On the men’s side, Zachery Eustance from Apple Valley won the men's race in a time of 1:14:49, after finishing second last year, according to race organizers.

Gian Mikel Pulido of Killeen, Texas, was second, followed by Joseph Trujillo of Ocoee, Florida.

The competitors ran past iconic park locations such as Sleeping Beauty Castle, Cars Land, Pixar Pal-A-Round, and the towering Mickey Pumpkin on Main Street, U.S.A., before heading into the surrounding Anaheim community.

The half marathon concluded a three-day RunDisney series of events that also featured yoga, a 5K, 10K, kids' races and a health and fitness expo.

