Carlsbad woman in search of 'angels' that saved her husband's life

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) - A Carlsbad woman is searching for the good Samaritans who rushed to help her husband as he suffered a heart attack at the beach.

“I was numb, scared, and paralyzed with fear,” said Shanin Jones.

Off Chestnut Street, on Carlsbad State Beach, the life of Shanin’s husband of 34 years, Casey, flashed before her eyes.

At around 1 p.m. on July 6 after Casey caught a wave on his kneeboard, he walked back to where Shanin was sitting.

"He sat down in his chair. He said, ‘I have such a head rush.’ His head went back and he started to convulse,” said Shanin.

Shanin says a group of four or five people quickly moved in to help her husband.

“There was one person doing CPR on one side. Another person was down by his wrist. She said, ‘He has no pulse.’” said Shanin.

In the fog of her emotions, Shanin recalls someone else calling 911, while a woman comforted her.

A lifeguard joined the mix, and some five minutes later, paramedics arrived.

In the ER, Shanin learned her 64-year-old husband had suffered a massive heart attack. His chances of surviving were slim.

But two surgeries and several weeks later, Casey is out of the ICU.

Her husband had defied the odds. Despite not having a pulse for 45 minutes, he survived and did not suffer any brain damage.

Shanin says doctors credited the efforts of the good Samaritans.

“Because the CPR was aggressive, they had his heart going the whole time,” said Shanin. “Angels sent from heaven, miracles. It’s restored by faith in humanity.”

Shanin is now hoping to find those angels so she can thank them.

“Give them love. Give them a big hug,” said Shanin. “I 'd like to say how grateful I am to each and every one of them for saving my husband’s life. Without them, I would be a widow. I will eternally be indebted to them.”

Shannon says the ordeal was a blur, so she doesn't have great physical descriptions. Anyone with information on the good Samaritans can email Tips@10news.com.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help Casey’s family with medical and other expenses.