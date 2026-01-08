Carlsbad proclaims storm-related state of emergency to expedite pipe repairs

CARLSBAD, Calif. (CNS) - The City of Carlsbad on Wednesday proclaimed a storm-related local state of emergency in an attempt to speed the repair of a storm-damaged drain pipe in the coastal bluffs near Carlsbad Boulevard and Solamar Drive.

The proclamation enables "streamlining contracting and permitting processes." It goes into effect immediately and will be in place until Tuesday's City Council meeting, when that body will consider whether to ratify it.

"The safety of our residents and visitors is our top priority," City Manager Geoff Patnoe said in a statement. "Proclaiming a local emergency allows us to act quickly, coordinate resources and reduce potential risks."

The area of the bluffs damaged by the recent storms is owned and monitored by California State Parks. Parts of the bluffs were previously restricted to the public because of erosion concerns by city staff. Barriers and caution tape were placed along the impacted area to prevent public access.

After the rains, city staff investigated and determined a city storm drain pipe was damaged, prompting the state of emergency. Repairs to the pipe are expected to begin next week and take several weeks to complete.

While the repairs are underway, the public is asked to take caution and avoid the area. Once construction begins, an alternate walkway around the affected area will be widened for public use. Fencing and signs will be posted diverting the public to the coming alternate walking path.

The action follows Gov. Gavin Newsom's Dec. 24 emergency proclamation related to severe storms.

