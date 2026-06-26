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Carlsbad police: Security guard arrested after shooting man with stun gun

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KGTV
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CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) – A security guard was arrested on suspicion of deploying a stun gun at a man and injuring him during an altercation outside of a Carlsbad business.

Carlsbad Police Department officials said officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Carlsbad Boulevard just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday due to a reported confrontation involving a security guard and customer.

According to police, during the altercation the guard “allegedly deployed a stun gun.” The man struck by the weapon was evaluated at the scene by emergency responders and then taken to the hospital for additional treatment.

The security guard -- identified as 42-year-old David Marquez, of San Marcos -- was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a stun gun, police said.

Carlsbad police did not release additional information on the case but confirmed the incident was still under investigation.

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