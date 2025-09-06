Carlsbad man jailed for alleged child pornography

CARLSBAD, Calif. (CNS) — A Carlsbad man is being held without bail in a San Bernardino County jail after his arrest on child pornography charges, authorities said.

Daniel Bondietti, 37, was arrested Wednesday in the unincorporated area of Bloomington, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Bondietti was identified as the suspect after detectives at the sheriff's Fontana Station received an alert from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

"The alert indicated potential distribution of child pornography on social media," Det. Derek Pederson said. "Detectives evaluated the suspected material and confirmed it was sexually explicit in nature and involved juveniles."

Bondietti was allegedly identified as the account holder of the device used to send and receive multiple images of pornographic material involving children.

"During the investigation, detectives also learned Bondietti had been named as a suspect in an unrelated child pornography case from another state," Pederson said. "Charges have been filed with the other agency and a felony warrant was issued for Bondietti."

San Bernardino County jail records indicate that a warrant for Bondietti's arrest was issued in Utah.

Investigators from the Fontana Station and Crimes Against Children unit served a search warrant at Bondietti's home. Several electronic devices were seized and Bondetti was taken into custody. He was booked into West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of distribution of child pornography and his outstanding warrant.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities believe there may be more victims who have not yet been identified. Any additional victims were asked to file a report with their respective local law enforcement agency or contact the Fontana sheriff's station at 909-356-6767. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (782-7463), or visit www.wetip.com.