Carlsbad man charged with hate crime for alleged assault on Jewish man in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A San Diego County man was arrested Monday in connection with an alleged assault on a Jewish man near a synagogue in the Pico-Robertson area of Los Angeles two years ago.

Zaid Gitesatani, 28, of Carlsbad, is charged with one federal count of hate crime and was expected to make his initial appearance in Los Angeles federal court Monday afternoon.

According to the indictment, a real estate agency known as My Home in Israel advertised an event scheduled for June 23, 2024, at the Adas Torah Synagogue in Los Angeles' Pico-Robertson neighborhood. The event was to promote land for sale in Israel.

Several pro-Palestinian groups then planned and advertised a protest to take place at the event. One of those advertisements said protesters would "stand against settler expansion," court papers show.

Prosecutors allege Gitesatani traveled to Los Angeles to attend the protest.

On the afternoon of the event, a Jewish man whose name was not revealed in court papers was walking his dog near the synagogue when Gitesatani approached from behind and punched him in the jaw, according to federal prosecutors.

Gitesatani then walked away and retreated into the crowd, the indictment contends.

On the same day, Gitesatani allegedly posted to his Instagram account a screenshot of the assault, with a message that read, "Whooped the Zios today and we took their flag," along with two images of himself displaying his bruised knuckles following the assault, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

"The defendant's conduct, if proven, is a serious violation of the law -- every American deserves to live without fear of violence based on who he is or how he worships," Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said in a statement. "The Justice Department is committed to vigorously prosecuting such crimes of hate and violence."

The DOJ alleges that in the days following the assault, Gitesatani had an exchange via Instagram with another user regarding the attack. Gitesatani allegedly posted, "I whopped 2 zios," "I swung good on them" and "It was satisfying."

He is also alleged to have posted on Instagram a still image of his assault on the man with the caption, "The Chosen People sometimes need a good smack to wake up," according to the indictment filed in downtown Los Angeles.

If convicted, Gitesatani could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, prosecutors noted.

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