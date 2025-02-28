Carlsbad Flower Fields opening Saturday, March 1

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch opens for business again on Saturday, March 1. It’s home to 55 acres of ranunculus flowers, which line a hillside that overlooks the ocean.

ABC 10News reporter Moses Small spoke to the field's general manager, Fred Clark, about what guests can expect this year and the yearlong process of growing these flowers.

When you visit, make sure to bring comfortable walking shoes. Clark recommends keeping your phone or camera fully charged because you'll want to take lots of pictures!

Tickets are not available at the door. So before you visit this weekend, remember to get tickets online. Follow this link to visit the Carlsbad Flower Field's website.