Carlsbad crash victim reunited with 'guardian angel' after harrowing rescue

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) - On Friday morning, a Carlsbad woman was reunited with the good Samaritan who rescued her from rising waters after a car crash.

“So glad to meet you,” said Torey Franklin, as she hugged her rescuer.

Moments after one hug, there was another one.

“Thanks for being such a great person. I was so scared in that moment,” said Franklin.

The moment came a few weeks ago, after Shanklin got on the I-15 in the morning, headed from Carlsbad to Palm Springs on business.

In Temecula, the rain started coming down hard. Shanklin's Mercedes hydroplaned, landing upside down in a drainage ditch.

“Just terrified. Trapped and helpless, with the water coming in,” said Franklin.

Last week, Franklin told ABC 10News, there was no way out, as the water started rushing in. She banged on the door. Suddenly, a young man appeared outside the car and tried but couldn't break the glass, before forcing open the trunk.

“Pulls me out, and I just broke down crying,” said Franklin.

Franklin says emergency crews arrived more than five minutes later.

After her rescuer left, she realized she only got a first name: Hayden. She asked ABC 10News to help her find her ‘guardian angel.’

Viewer tips led us to Hayden Doll of Temecula, who works in sales for a glass company.

The two reunited on Friday morning.

When asked why he rushed in, Hayden replied, “Urgency, she would probably hurt, or whoever was in the vehicle was probably hurt.”

Both described their meeting as ‘surreal.’

For Shanklin, it was a chance to say thank you.

“I don't know if I could put into words how much it meant to me that you stopped … I’m so grateful for you, and other people that take the time to care for other humans. We need more people like you in the world,” said Shanklin.

The two say they plan to stay in touch.

Franklin did suffer a concussion, but no other serious injuries.