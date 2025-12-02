Carlsbad considers age restrictions for e-bikes as safety concerns grow across San Diego County

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — Carlsbad could become the latest city in San Diego County to set age restrictions for electric bikes as safety concerns continue to mount across the region.

The Carlsbad City Council will consider new e-bike regulations Tuesday afternoon, potentially establishing a minimum age requirement for certain types of electric bikes capable of reaching speeds up to 20 miles per hour.

The proposed changes follow the passage of Assembly Bill 2234, which gives cities in San Diego County's unincorporated areas the authority to set their own minimum age requirements for e-bike riders.

Over the summer, the Carlsbad City Council asked the city manager, police chief and city attorney to develop ideas to improve e-bike enforcement. In September, more than 550 community comments were submitted, with most supporting a minimum age of 12 and many requesting additional rules and restrictions.

Carlsbad's consideration follows Coronado's lead as the first city in the region to pass similar legislation. Coronado officials had been receiving complaints about children riding too fast and using sidewalks, creating safety issues for pedestrians.

Police records show that from January 2023 to last month, Coronado documented 36 e-bike-related accidents, most involving riders ages 10 to 18.

Local hospitals are also reporting an increase in e-bike injuries, particularly among teenagers.

"We do see a number of patients between 15 and 18 that are considered children that are being injured in these accidents," said a local doctor. "I can tell you my friends and colleagues at Rady's Children's are seeing dozens and dozens of these injuries on a monthly basis."

The growing safety concerns have prompted multiple cities across San Diego County to examine their e-bike policies as the popular transportation method continues to gain traction among young riders.

E-bikes have different classes based on their top speeds:



Class 1: Pedal-assist technology & 20 mph max

Class 2: Throttles & pedal assist, 20 mph max

Class 3: Most powerful — 28 mph max

